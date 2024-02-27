The Ministry of Justice has made it possible for individuals and companies to appeal the rulings issued against them after the appeal stage, through the electronic claims registration system, through four steps.

The Ministry said that it is possible to apply for the service of registering appeals before the Federal Supreme Court, and other services easily and flexibly, by visiting the Ministry of Justice website (moj.gov.ae) Or download the smart application (MOJ UAE).

She explained that the steps for filing an appeal begin by logging in using the digital ID, then submitting the application electronically through the electronic claims registration system, then paying the fees through the electronic payment portal, and finally issuing a number for the lawsuit, the announcement, and the first appointment before the court.

The Ministry confirmed that customers can apply for the Ministry of Justice’s electronic and digital services with ease, with the click of a button, by visiting its website, or downloading the smart application.

The Ministry of Justice’s experience in digital transformation is based on main pillars, most notably legislative and procedural proactiveness, with the aim of enabling the judicial and legal system to keep pace with ongoing technical developments, and to reduce and facilitate procedures in order to achieve the government’s direction in the country, towards zeroing out government bureaucracy.

According to statistics from the Judicial Inspection Department at the Ministry of Justice, the total percentage of sessions and meetings held remotely in federal courts reached 95% during the first quarter of last year.

The department confirmed that the measures taken by expanding the application of remote litigation systems, allowing the submission and completion of transactions electronically, and the use of visual communication means, in accordance with established legal controls and procedures, in light of an advanced legislative and judicial environment, contributed effectively to enhancing the pioneering role in achieving timely justice, in line with With the government’s directions and supports its global competitiveness.

Statistics showed that the number of in-person judicial chamber sessions reached only 139, while the number of remote sessions reached 22,927, a rate of 99%. The number of in-person sessions of the supervising judge reached 195, while those remote sessions reached 3,229, a rate of 94%.

The Ministry of Justice stated that it provides many electronic judicial services, which save time and effort for auditors, including the “Mediation” electronic platform, the digital notary service, and the “My Legal Helps You” initiative.

• Digital transformation achieves the state’s trend towards zeroing out government bureaucracy.