A complaint from the wrestling star spoke of a strong resemblance of one of his characters to GI Bro.

Activision has overcome in court a complaint against the infringement of the copyright of an American wrestling star, Booker T. Huffman. The WWE veteran sued the publishing firm a couple of years ago following the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which featured a character with a certain resemblance to GI Bro, a character he created and played early in his career. .

The jury did not see it that way and now Activision has a free hand to continue commercially exploiting David “Prophet” Wilkes, a British specialist also available for your enjoyment in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty: Mobile multiplayer.

Image: The Verge.

Returning to the complaint, and as we shared with you at the time on the pages of 3DJuegos, this centered on a poster of the Treyarch shooter in which we saw David “Prophet” Wilkes carrying a weapon in a pose that could be reminiscent of a illustration by GI Bro. Activision evidently denied the major and even claimed to have been inspired by another WWE star, none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, for your design. What’s more, remember Gamesindustry, the video game giant exposed that Huffman did not own the idea of a pissed off man with a sulky look.

At this time we do not know if Booker T. Huffman will appeal. The fighter is not the only one who has filed complaints against video game companies when he sees characters or images with a certain resemblance. The most notorious, without a doubt, was Lindsay Lohan’s legal fight against GTA V for a promotional material of GTA V.

As for the future of Call of Duty, this goes through the presentation of its next video game, one dated this year for which no trailer has been shown.

More about: Courts and Video Games, Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.