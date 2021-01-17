Failing to have succeeded in protecting Hyana, justice judges from today its executioners. On December 30, 2017, the girl, then 6 years old, was dropped off at Bourges hospital by her mother and her stepfather’s sister who claim to have found her in the street. She’s in a coma. On her body, traces of blows, bites, burns testify to the ordeal she lived. Transferred to Tours hospital, she died a fortnight later. His stepfather, Hamza Boussalmi, is accused of having dealt the fatal blow and of having multiplied the ill-treatment. The mother, Noémie Poman, will have to answer for “complicity in torture or acts of barbarism resulting in death without intention of giving it”. Three other members of the family are tried for failing to assist people in danger or for failing to report. Emerging part of the violence committed within the family, deaths like that of Hyana affect one to two children per week, estimates the association The voice of the child, which has brought a civil action in this case.

“In this case, we can only note once again that we are in a society that gives priority to blood ties over child protection”, emphasizes Martine Brousse, president of the association. Hyana remained with her family despite the knowledge that justice had of the mistreatment she suffered. The stepfather had already had to deal with justice for violence, and the little brother of the girl had already been taken away from his mother. In October, a placement order was also issued for Hyana. She was never executed, although the mother took the child out of school in November. “Neither the social services nor the police services were able to find the child, his mother having obviously done everything possible to remove him”, had justified the public prosecutor of Bourges, Joël Garrigue, at the time of the investigation. But, according to Martine Brousse, the social services had contented themselves with going to ring the doorbell, and the police had not made the trip, while the prosecutor could have ordered them to go to the family home.

“There is still no national referent”

There is nothing exceptional about Hyana’s case. Twelve years after the Marina Sabatier affair, which had upset France, “There has been no real reform of the prevention and detection of violence committed against children, observes Martine Brousse. There is still no national referent, which means that the professionals who must spot them and report them all have different criteria ”. She deplores the lack of coordination between services, but also of the resources allocated to this cause, which is nevertheless declared a priority. Despite the alerts, making children safe is still not a priority and too often remains subordinate to the legal process. The care of children, essential for their reconstruction, remains poor.

Another problem is the training of the personnel concerned, which is lacking and has not been unified. “The gendarmes have specific training, since we work in their school. Among magistrates, it is random and optional. As for the police, I cannot say anything about it, because we have no contact with them ”, Martine Brousse also reports. But it is also mentalities that must evolve. “We don’t want to see, notes the professional. We continue to wash dirty laundry as a family. However, it is essential to lift this lid and realize that an abused child is a ruined life. ”