Justice acquits the former Secretary of Tourism accused of manipulating contracts during the last Zapatero government

Justice has decided to absolve Fernando Valdés, Secretary of State for Tourism with Reyes Maroto and exalted charge of the last legislature of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, of the accusation of awarding irregular contracts in the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development between Development between 2010 and 2012. The Provincial Court of Madrid understands that neither he nor five other defendants incurred prevarication, unfair administration or fraud, crimes for which the Prosecutor’s Office He asked for up to three years in jail for him.

A Judge of Madrid investigates irregularities in the management of the AECID during the Zapatero government

The case was denounced in 2020 by the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office just a few days after Valdés was appointed Secretary of State with the then Minister Reyes Maroto. The origin of suspicions was a report of the General State Intervention (IGAE) that denounced irregular hiring in the AECID between 2010 and 2012 in the framework of the implementation of a new computer model in the agency.

“In the contracting processes, the legally established procedures would not have been observed,” said the judge when processing Valdés in April 2023, adding that there were “indications that due advertising has not been maintained” to “favor” certain companies. The contracts placed under suspicion, both in the AECID and in the Spanish Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX), touched the three million euros.

The case was finally tried at the Provincial Court of Madrid last November and the sentence has chosen to acquit all the defendants. At that time the agency was trying to “adapt” its computer systems and in the performance of all the defendants, says the court, there are no “patent, rude, nor a malicious arbitrariness or that the decisions taken to carry them out were fair” .

The audience is overwhelming to reject the accusations of anti -corruption in a judgment still appealed to the Supreme. “There is no evidence of irregular practices with authorities and public officials,” explains the sentence that Eldiario.es has been able to examine. “Nor has it been accredited to act to benefit a third party,” nor that there were extra costs. Aecid, finally, was not harmed by these contracts.

In the case of Valdés there are no illegalities in the acts in which he participated when he occupied various headquarters in this agency assigned to exterior: neither in meetings on minor contracts, nor around the invoices, nor in the management task through tragsa or at one of the hiring tables. “There is no accredited damage to the public treasury or personal benefit for the defendants or for third parties,” says the sentence of more than a hundred folios.

Fernando Valdés resigned in December 2022 for personal reasons of the position of Secretary of State for Tourism in the Ministry that kings Maroto then directed. The department then highlighted its “vocation of public service and excellent work at the head of the Secretariat, in which it has had to face the negative effects of pandemic in the tourism sector.”

The judges conclude that, in the general case, as much there are “certain administrative irregularities” but not a crime of prevarication. “If, before a mere action of little entity, we would go to the criminal law, we would be before what is called the criminalization of the administrative act,” explains the court in response to the anti -corruption accusations. That hiring was not the “optimal” cannot “in any way” imply the existence of three different crimes.

They process the former Secretary of Tourism and a high position of Rajoy for alleged irregularities in the time of Zapatero



The court even hardly charges against the IGAE and the State Advocacy for its role in this case, even speaking of “clamorous contradiction.” Nor does the Court of Madrid understand why during its process the Court filed the case against some defendants and not against others.