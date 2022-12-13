The Sixth Section of the Court of Barcelona has acquitted the former Barcelona player Neymar da Silva and the former presidents of the Barça entity Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu of the crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud in the signing of the Brazilian footballer, who was a member of the Brazilian soccer team at the time. the Saints. In the case known as ‘Neymar 2’, the signing of the forward was being judged, for which Barça paid N&N Consultoria Esportiva 60 million for various concepts between 2011 and 2013. And Santos, another 25 million: 17.1 for the transfer and 7.9 for the preferential option that he never exercised over three young promises from the Brazilian team, as well as for two friendlies of which only one was played. However, the Brazilian investment fund DIS, which exercises the private prosecution, only received 6.8 million for the entire operation despite having 40% of the striker’s transfer rights. For this reason, he sued the defendants, whom the Barcelona Court has acquitted.

In October, the Public Prosecutor’s Office withdrew all accusations against Neymar and Rosell (Barcelona’s president between 2010 and 2014) in the case of the allegedly fraudulent transfer. Prosecutor Luis García Cantón also understood that both Bartomeu (Barça’s sports vice president at the time) and the footballer’s father and Santos manager, Odilio Rodrigues, had not committed any crime or simulated any contract in the transfer of the current PSG player to the Barcelona entity. “This case has not been built on the basis of evidence or even circumstantial evidence. It has been built based on presumptions”, concluded the Public Prosecutor, who understood that the defendants may have “failed to comply” or “even trampled” the FIFA regulations or the Civil Code, but not the Penal Code.

The prosecutor requested, from the outset, five years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros against Rosell. And, against Neymar, he asked for two years in prison and a fine of 10 million. In both cases, for a crime of corruption in business. “The leader of the negotiation was always Raúl Sanllehí (at that time, Barcelona’s football director). I was informed of the money from the transactions, but I did not intervene in the legal work. For that we had a very large department, ”said Rosell. And he defended his friend, the also former president of the Barça entity between 2014 and 2021, Bartomeu, who at that time signed Neymar’s contracts as vice president of the sports area. “He never participated in the negotiation,” said the Catalan businessman. “The club had a protocol by which all contracts were signed by the president and the manager responsible for the corresponding area,” added Bartomeu. During the trial, Neymar, for his part, declared: “I did not participate in any negotiations, my father has always taken care of that. I sign what he tells me.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.