The Court of Barcelona has acquitted Xavier García Albiol, current mayor of Badalona for the PP, and the rest of those accused of installing mobile phone antennas without a license in a Police Station of the Urban Police in this town in 2012, during his first term. municipal.

At the trial, held in December 2024, Albiol answered questions from all parties, pleaded not guilty and he assured that if he had been told that there were irregularities “he would have acted.”

The events date back to 2012 when, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, acting as mayor, Albiol decided to authorize “without ever issuing an express resolution” the installation of two telephone antennas within the premises of the Turó Urban Police Central Police Station. d’en Caritg.

He did so, according to the public ministry, although he knew that the site was not compatible for this use, which prevented the granting of a municipal environmental and urban planning license.

After hearing his statement, the Prosecutor’s Office maintained the request for 2 years and 10 months in prison for Albiol for a continuous crime of prevarication and requested a year and a half as cooperators for the then Urban Planning manager, Xavier Salvà; the manager of the public company Engestur, Tomás Vizcaíno; and the head of the licensing and works department, Josep Duran.

However, he withdrew the accusation against the former Badalona Citizen Security Councilor, Miguel Jurado, and the Urban Planning Councilor from his government team, Oriol Lladó.