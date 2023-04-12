SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The 3rd Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday granted a precautionary measure requested by Light the day before to temporarily suspend payments of financial debts and the effects of decreeing early maturities or accelerated amortization that have already occurred.

The decision suspends collections for a period of 30 days, extendable for the same period, and also determines the initiation of a mediation procedure between the parties, as requested by Light.

“What is envisioned is a preventive conduct, on the part of the applicants, to solve a state of pre-financial economic crisis and, correctly, seek, in advance, the preservation of the company and its social purpose, maintaining the continuity of the essential service for Rio de Janeiro society”, said judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, in the decision.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)