The PGR was called the “general post of the Republic”; for TRF-1, there are elements for opening a criminal action

The 3rd Panel of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) accepted an appeal from the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, on Tuesday (Apr. Folha de S. Paulo Conrad Hubner.

Aras asked for Hübner’s conviction for libel, slander and defamation for a publication made by the professor on his Twitter profile. In the post, Hübner called the PGR a “General Post of the Republic” and of omission.

In an article published in Sheetthe teacher also said that Aras “it is the anteroom of the end of the Public Ministry as designed by the 1988 Constitution, and also the very room of legal shamelessness and cowardice”.

According to federal judge Marllon Sousa, rapporteur of the case, the expressions used by Hübner can “configure the crime of slander, as they attributed to the plaintiff [Aras] the practice of fact defined as a crime”.

Here’s the intact of the decision (545 KB).

“From the content of the publications indicated, it appears that the case deserves investigation, and the criminal complaint cannot be rejected without robust and pre-established evidence that the defendant [Hübner] committed the act without any intention of harming the plaintiff’s honor.”continued.

In August 2021, Judge Pollyana Kelly Maciel, from the 12th Federal Criminal Court of Brasília, rejected the complaint filed by Aras against Hübner. The PGR has filed an appeal. The request was again rejected by the magistrate in October last year.

She considered that although Conrado Hübner’s criticisms provoke a “dissatisfaction” to the PGR, they do not have the potential to achieve their honor.

“It is important to emphasize that freedom of expression and a free press are pillars of a democratic, open and plural society, with those who exercise public functions exposed to publications that mention their name, whether positively or negatively”he said at the time.