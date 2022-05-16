What is Depp vs Heard about again?

Former lovers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been facing each other in American court for several weeks, following an essay the actress wrote as a victim of domestic violence. She doesn’t mention Depp by name, but those who had followed the showbiz press could infer that it was partly about her relationship with him. Depp denies ever hitting her, says he himself was a victim of a violent Heard and wants $50 million in damages. The actress then also accused her ex of defamation because of his allegations against her and is now demanding an amount of 100 million dollars. The (bizarre) reproaches go back and forth: she would have pooped in his bed, he would have lost a fingertip during an argument and then wrote texts on the wall with the bleeding stump.