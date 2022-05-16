Comedians Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe told in the first episode of the new season of the ratings hit – last night nearly 1.9 million people watched NPO 1 – that the lawsuit between the two Hollywood stars is highly recommended to follow via the live streams.
For those who have just joined after a few weeks full of bizarre details in the case, they had a nice summary. Played by ‘dazzling man-eater’ Brigitte Kaandorp, who took on the role of Amber Heard, and the ‘coke-snorting Johnny Depp of the low countries’ Herman Finkers.
More than three decades after they Together we’re strong by Mireille Mathieu and Patrick Duffy transformed into an erotic song with Duet, they now turned it into a song about two stars who continuously drag each other through the mud, in which the remarkable details of the case are reviewed. This is how they sang:
You took my roles / you even shit in my bed
You have to see it like this, good friend / you get the role you deserve
What is Depp vs Heard about again?
Former lovers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been facing each other in American court for several weeks, following an essay the actress wrote as a victim of domestic violence. She doesn’t mention Depp by name, but those who had followed the showbiz press could infer that it was partly about her relationship with him. Depp denies ever hitting her, says he himself was a victim of a violent Heard and wants $50 million in damages. The actress then also accused her ex of defamation because of his allegations against her and is now demanding an amount of 100 million dollars. The (bizarre) reproaches go back and forth: she would have pooped in his bed, he would have lost a fingertip during an argument and then wrote texts on the wall with the bleeding stump.
On social media (see the bottom of this article), viewers are very pleased with the return of Until here and about the reunification of Finkers and Kaandorp, which they describe as ‘legendary’ and ‘brilliant’. ‘Herman Finkers and Brigitte Kaandorp who have so much fun during their song about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. What a fantastic episode,” wrote one. Another: ‘Brigitte Kaandorp and Herman Finkers, what a great duo and what a brilliant text about the Depp-Heard case.’
Finkers is no longer (very) active because of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
What did you think of the duet?
You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
#Finkers #Kaandorp #reunites #song #mudthrowing #Depp #Heard
Leave a Reply