Man convicted of ill-treatment: too many environmental savings

Attention to environmentalism obsessive. From Bologna comes a legal case destined to do law. A man was condemned from the Cassation Why “obsessed with saving“. For the judges it comes to mistreatment towards family members. The obsession with saving – we read in Il Messaggero – when it is imposed on the spouse or other members of the family, becomes a crime. The Court of Cassation established it, confirming the condemnation of an abusive husband, who forced his wife to suffer for years condition Of “household savings» became impossible to bear. For the judges, the man, resident a Bolognahas established a climate of overwhelmdictated from avarice. The judges underline a fact: the family was not in economic difficulty, given that both the spouses they had one salary.

Despite this, – continues the Messenger – the man imposed one on the woman lifestyle full of sacrifices And limitations, even in matters of ordinary administration. He was the one who decided where and when the wife could go shoppingforcing her to choose only shops «notoriously low cost», reads the motivations. The woman could not buy branded productsbut only thoseon saleboth for the home and for the clothing». But that is not all. The constraints concerned «also domestic life and the most intimate and personal care for his person”. In fact, she said that she was forced to use «solo two tears of toilet paper», to recover in one basinfor subsequent reuse, the water used to wash your face or to have a shower, «which he could only do once a week». At home there was also an obligation to use only one cutlery and only one dish per meal. The defendant accused her of continually transgressing her rules and had started calling her «wasteful».

