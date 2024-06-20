The head of the Russian Defense Ministry Belousov threatened the builders of the military camp with consequences

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, inspecting the construction of a military camp in the Far East, threatened its builders with criminal liability if the facilities were not completed on time.

The town is being built for the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, which previously suffered heavy losses in the special operation zone (SVO) and blamed Sukhrab Akhmedov, who was later removed from his post, for this.

Belousov demanded monthly reports on the construction of barracks

Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense published footage from Andrei Belousov’s trip to the troops of the Eastern Military District. It is noted that the head of the military department instructed to ensure strict control over compliance with the deadlines for the construction and reconstruction of facilities at the military camp of the Pacific Fleet formation in the Primorsky Territory.

Photo: press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

In the military camp of the 155th Separate Guards Order of Zhukov Marine Brigade, Andrei Belousov was informed about the construction of new facilities and the reconstruction of existing ones – barracks, storage facilities for weapons and equipment.

He also addressed those responsible for the construction of the town, giving instructions to report to him monthly on the number of mechanisms and people.

Just try not to submit it on time. This will be your criminal liability. This is just in case Andrey BelousovRussian Defense Minister

In response, the head of the organization of the military-construction complex “Special Technologies” by the name of Gurov explained that he “understands social responsibility.”

The talk was about the construction of three barracks for 400 people each and a canteen for a thousand seats. They must be erected before December 1, 2025. Later, they also promise to build three more barracks, a sports complex, equipment storage, and maintenance and repair points in the town.

Photo: press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

The 155th Marine Brigade suffered heavy losses in the Northern Military District

In November 2022, soldiers of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet wrote letter addressed to the governor of the Primorsky Territory, in which the commander of the 20th Army Sukhrab Akhmedov was accused of losses near Ugledar. The letter indicated that he threw the military into an “incomprehensible attack” on Pavlovka.

They also explained that the maneuvers of the Russian military near Pavlovka are clearly visible from the prevailing heights in Ugledar, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are entrenched.

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the letter and stated that “due to the competent actions of unit commanders,” the losses of the marines who are fighting as part of the 155th brigade “do not exceed one percent of the combat personnel and seven percent of the wounded, a significant part of whom have already returned to duty ” According to the department, the losses of the Ukrainian army “on average are seven to one, and in some areas – nine to one in people and equipment.”

In May of this year, Akhmedov was removed from his post. Chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov said that Akhmedov’s removal is the implementation of Andrei Belousov’s words about the need to take care of his fighters. “So far, Sukhrab Sultanovich has just been released, but informed sources report that the situation is developing,” Rogov added. There was no official information about Akhmedov’s position and his further service.