A video in tiktok that went viral is surprising users, some take it as something funny, while others have been outraged at how some soldiers humiliate a civilian by forcing him to do very fast squats.

“That for what or what? It bears the title of the video that so far has almost 4 million views and more than 300,000 shares. In it you can see five soldiers stationed on an avenue and you can see a civilian, who is forced to do squats by one of them, holding his head so that he can perform this exercise without stopping.

Given this, users have not missed the opportunity to comment on the video and some have launched against the soldiers, as they say that due to their “power they humiliate people, they treat us like toys, just to pass the time.” , writes one of them, while on the other hand some laugh and take that moment as something funny.

So far the place where it happened is unknown, it is presumed that it could be in the city of Guanajuato, in Mexico.

We recommend you read:

Sisters went to a dance and didn’t come home; they found them dead

Man kills 6-month-old baby and buries him in his backyard

Minor was with his mother’s corpse for 6 days