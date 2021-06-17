Robert L. Stevenson (1850) was born in Edinburgh, where he studied engineering, a career he abandons for the law, but does not practice any. He came to France and married Fanny Van der Grift Osbourne, who had health problems and needed to find favorable climates. That will further boost the writer’s travel habit. From the multiple circumstances that they lived through during their journeys, the author’s preference for the adventurous genre arose.

However, although it is recognized by novels as The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, stories and poetry, Story of a lie (Editorial Belvedere) compiles elements from various works to narrate the plot about a farce that ends in disappointment and concerns a bon vivant who paints, Van Tromp, and a young man, Dick Nasbey, who studies the human race, from educated to vulgar people. The first is the antithesis of the talented artist, the second the hyperbole of the foreigner in Paris.

Perhaps Stevenson, mocking the ineptitude that he confers on the painter, makes the two names coincide so that they make up that of Van Dyck, a famous Flemish engraver specialized in portraiture. At the same time the girl who will be disappointed and Nasbey coincide. Esther is the daughter of Van Tromp, whom she holds in very high regard. The young man meets her by chance and deliberates whether to tell her how phony her father is, or not.

The original title faithfully translated is revealing. Stevenson’s best elements, which characterize his prose from narratives such as The new thousand and one nights, are in evidence. The idol dishonors himself, no one has to, and then what usually happens happens: the loving partner is harmed as a result.

