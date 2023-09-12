Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA and representatives of other international media in Taipei. © Chin Hung Hao/Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In an interview, Taiwan’s foreign minister calls for a new approach to China. He sees German companies in particular as having a duty – and warns them not to allow themselves to be lulled by China.

Taipei – Even before the conversation begins, Joseph Wu makes it clear what is at stake: “Taiwan is being put under pressure by a big neighbor,” says the foreign minister of the democratically ruled country, which considers China to be part of its own territory. Wu receives IPPEN.MEDIA and representatives of other international media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei and is using the almost two hours of this meeting to lobby for more support for his country. He has a message for Germany in particular: “I would like Germany to think more about how it can deal with an authoritarian China, which is becoming increasingly influential internationally.”

Minister, how likely do you think it is that China will attack Taiwan soon?

There are analysts who say that war will break out at the end of this year, or next year, or not until 2027 or 2035… But such speculation does not help us. What is more important is that we are prepared if the worst comes to the worst and at the same time do everything we can to ensure that war does not break out. We must stop China from using force against Taiwan.

How is Taiwan preparing?

Taiwan first needs sufficient deterrence capabilities. We have therefore increased our defense budget, reformed our military and extended our compulsory military service. We also purchase weapons from the USA and are in exchange with the USA to better train our military. China knows that taking Taiwan would not be easy.

What else is important?

It is also important that our partners are prepared to deter China. The USA is very worried about war. They are therefore intensifying their military exercises with countries such as Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Australia. The G7, the EU – everyone is talking about the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This is a positive step forward.

“What is needed now is a good policy in dealing with China”

Do you also see a similar development in Germany?

We see great efforts in Germany and other EU countries to rethink their policy towards China. There is a growing awareness that China represents a more open challenge to the democratic world and to the rules-based international order. We welcome the fact that Germany underlines the importance of peace and stability in its China strategy and talks about potential challenges from China.

But?

However, just talking about China is not enough. What is needed now is good policy in dealing with China. Take, for example, China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang or what is happening in Tibet or Hong Kong: Will Germany take any concrete measures to counter China’s human rights violations?

In Germany, the debate currently revolves primarily around economic issues and reducing dependencies – the keyword is “de-risking”.

I welcome the German approach to de-risking. That’s a good concept. But how do we implement it? It cannot be the case that the German government calls for this – and then the companies do something different. I know that large parts of the German economy still think that there is no way around China. And because they think like this, they are urging the German government to be more cautious towards China.

China is, after all, Germany’s most important trading partner.

We should be aware of one thing: China always pursues political goals with its economic relations. I also believe that China needs the German market, German capital and German technology more than the other way around. But somehow the Chinese managed to convince the Germans that Germany cannot survive without the Chinese market. If the Germans don’t change their thinking, then de-risking will be nothing more than an empty phrase.

“The entire world would be affected by a Taiwan crisis”

Taiwan also maintains close economic ties with China.

We know that China is a major threat to us. That’s why we have to balance our economic relations with China very carefully. We must ensure that our investments in China do not pose a threat to our own security. The same applies to Chinese investments in Taiwan. China’s economy must not dominate our own economy.

What do you want from Germany?

Taiwan and Germany not only share economic interests, but also values ​​such as peace, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights. If the German government and German companies continue to be so afraid of China, then there will be no progress and that will make many things very difficult. I would like Germany to think more about how it can deal with an authoritarian China that is becoming increasingly influential internationally. And how it can take on more responsibility internationally.

Some people still consider the Taiwan issue to be a regional problem that has nothing to do with us.

Let’s take the war in Ukraine: Not only Ukraine is affected, but the entire world – through energy shortages, food crises or inflation. The entire world would also be affected by a Taiwan crisis. 50 percent of goods traded worldwide are transported through the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan also produces 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors and 92 percent of the most advanced semiconductors. You can imagine the economic impact a Chinese attack on Taiwan would have. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are critical to global security and prosperity. And: If we don’t stop China from attacking Taiwan, then they might also attack the Philippines or other countries. Just look at China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. It’s so obvious what China’s goals are!

“We have to behave responsibly and not provoke China”

Taiwan has intensified its unofficial relations with other countries in recent years. You were in Prague in the summer, and here in Taipei, foreign politicians are giving each other a hand. There are those who say that this exchange only makes a conflict with China more likely because Beijing feels provoked…

There are also people here in Taiwan who think that we are provoking China by hosting prominent politicians from abroad. But let’s look at Eastern Europe, for example, where we have very close relations with many countries: These countries have had their own experience with communism, and when they see how we are threatened and harassed, then they feel a natural sympathy for Taiwan. China cannot stop this. Yes, we must behave responsibly and not provoke China. And it seems to work. China cannot find an excuse to start a war against Taiwan. They may threaten Taiwan, but they are not attacking us.

China is currently struggling with economic problems. Does this make war more likely – or is a poorer China a friendlier China?

As China becomes richer and more powerful, it will have more means to threaten other countries. However, when a major power experiences an economic slowdown, it may also mean that it behaves more provocatively to maintain its influence. An authoritarian country experiencing domestic difficulties might use an external crisis to draw domestic audiences’ attention and hold the country together. Taiwan could be the target of such a tactic. But be that as it may, China’s threats against Taiwan are not going away anytime soon, whether it gets bigger and stronger or poorer and weaker. We must always be ready.