Pro-fuel ban activists from the Just Stop Oil movement use superglue made from fossil fuels in their actions. This was reported by the British newspaper on December 24 Daily Mail with reference to experts.

The article notes that over the past decade, superglue has become a tool of choice for climate change protesters. So, this glue is actively used by members of Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and other movements, gluing themselves to the roads.

“The glue they use is called cyanoacrylate. It is made from cyanoacrylic acid and methanol. Methanol, in turn, is produced from natural gas or fossil fuels,” experts say.

Professor Peter Dobson of King’s College Oxford explained that cyanoacrylic acid is added to an alcohol such as methanol or ethanol to form an ester, which then forms the base for the adhesive.

“All superglues are cyanoacrylates,” he stressed.

The article says that in late June, environmental activists used superglue to stick to Van Gogh’s “Peach Trees in Blossom” at the Courtauld Gallery on the Strand. And in October, they blocked the road junction near the Holborn metro station, sticking to the asphalt.

Earlier, on December 23, seven activists from the Futuro Vegetal movement glued themselves to the M-30 ring road in Madrid in protest against the activities of meat companies, which, in their opinion, continue to pollute the environment. As a result, traffic on one side of the M-30 was paralyzed for more than an hour, after which the police arrived at the scene of the incident.

On December 14, activists from the German movement Letzte Generation tried to glue themselves to the asphalt on a street in Munich. However, they did not succeed, because due to the cold weather, their glue lost its properties.