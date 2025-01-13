Just Stop Oil activists paint Charles Darwin’s tomb at Westminster Abbey

Two activists from the climate organization Just Stop Oil painted this Monday on the tomb of the British naturalist Charles Darwin, located in Westminster Abbey in London.

First thing in the morning, the two environmentalists wrote with chalk paint the phrase “1.5 is dead” (“1.5 is dead”), as a demand to denounce that, according to the data revealed on Friday by the European Union Climate Change service Copernicus, the planet has exceeded the climate warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We have already surpassed the 1.5 degrees Celsius that were supposed to keep us alive. “Millions of people are being displaced, California is burning and three-quarters of all wildlife has disappeared since 1970,” the activists said, according to a video posted by Just Stop Oil on social media.

The two ecologists assured, about Darwin’s grave, that the English biologist “would be writhing in his grave if he knew that we were in the middle of the sixth great extinction.”

They also added that the British Government’s current plans will lead to three degrees of warming that will destroy “everything we love” and called on world leaders as a whole to stop burning oil, gas and coal by 2030.

London’s Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of two women on suspicion of criminal damage, who were escorted out of Westminster Abbey at the end of their protest action.

For its part, Just Stop Oil confirmed that Alyson Lee, a 66-year-old retired teacher; and Di Bligh, 77, former chief executive of Reading Borough Council, both members of the climate organisation, were involved in the event.

A spokesperson for Westminster Abbey told British media that they did not anticipate any permanent damage and that, despite the incident, they would keep their doors open to receive parishioners and visitors.