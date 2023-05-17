Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

The ESC victory in 2023 went to Swede Loreen. But accusations of plagiarism are already being raised: did the singer steal from pop stars like ABBA and Adele?

Munich – The great joy of winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Loreen has probably not even begun to evaporate, the first dark clouds are already gathering and the sparkling wine tastes slightly stale. Because serious allegations were made against the Swedish singer: Her winning song “Tattoo”, with which the artist sang herself in the hearts of the ESC jury, is said to have been stolen. From Loreen received twelve points for her performance in Germany.

Allegations of plagiarism against the ESC winner: Everything stolen from ABBA and Adele?

At least in prominent places, there should be great similarities to hits from international pop stars like Adele or ABBA must be present. According to critics, Loreen is also said to have used a former ESC participant from Ukraine in the competition entry. The discussion about the alleged plagiarism affair has already flared up: Does “Tattoo” just resemble songs by international pop stars – which is nothing unusual in the pop world – or is it actually plagiarism, i.e. theft of intellectual property?

The great joy of Swede Loreen’s victory at ESC 2023 is clouded by allegations of plagiarism. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Loreen has already cleared the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time. Already In 2012 she brought the title to Sweden with her performance. When writing this year’s winning song “Tattoo”, Loreen has also worked again with well-known Swedish songwriters. Was it really the right thing to do or was it brazenly stolen?

Many a music fan felt reminded of world hits like “The Winner Takes It All” by the Swedish pop icons ABBA. But some also hear parallels to the song “Easy on Me” by British singer Adele.

Loreen is said to have stolen “Tattoo” from these ABBA and Adele songs for her ESC win

The beginning of “Tattoo” in particular is very similar to ABBA’s piece “The Winner Takes It All”. Admittedly, the chord progression of the intro and verse is strongly reminiscent of the Swedish cult band’s classic. Videos are already circulating on the Internet in which both songs have been merged to make the similarity even clearer. Many are now wondering: is this still inspiration or has it already been stolen?

Allegations of plagiarism against ESC winner – striking resemblance to Adele’s song?

Many were also reminded of British pop star Adele’s song “Easy on me”. And indeed – the melody of Tattoo shows parallels to the passage that Adele belts out shortly before the chorus. Pop culture influencer Dimi Adams felt the same way. In a video on Tik Tok, he goes into more detail about Loreen’s winning song and its possible role models.

ESC 2023: Loreen’s winning title “Tattoo” stolen from an ESC colleague from Ukraine?

The same passage from “Tattoo” is also involved in the other case of the song “V Plenu” by an ESC “colleague” by Loreen: the Ukrainian singer Mika Newton took part in the competition in 2011, but did not win. Anyone who knows the song by the Ukrainian will quickly notice that it sounds pretty similar in some places.

Mika herself did not take part in the mudslinging over her colleague. She congratulated “the fantastic artist” Loreen on her victory and showed solidarity. “Women should support women. We are all inspired by others,” she said. The passage that Loreen may have found particularly “inspirational” can be heard after about 30 seconds of “V Plenu”.

ESC song stolen from Adele and ABBA? – Allegations of plagiarism were not only made at ESC 2023

Such allegations of plagiarism are nothing new at the ESC. That happens every year, as does the music producer and former DSDS juror Thomas Stein in an interview with the Bild newspaper stressed. “In a network of eight notes, you always come up with the same tones,” he says. “For many, that’s not even the intention. I also think it’s wrong that only the winner is ever accused. You should also do that with the others.”

So according to the motto: Everyone does it anyway, only the winner notices it. For one of the songwriters of “Tattoo”, Thomas G:son, allegations of plagiarism are nothing new. Already with the ESC contribution “Listen To Your Heartbeat” from 2001, which he penned, he had to endure such discussions.

Songs are checked for plagiarism before entering the Eurovision Song Contest

Songs that make it into the competition are basically checked for plagiarism after submission. Apparently, those responsible did not notice any striking resemblance. Loreen is therefore also happy about her victory for the time being. She has not yet commented on the allegations.

So while the Swedes triumphed at ESC 2023, the German contribution flopped. The Hamburg rock band “Lord Of The Lost”, on the other hand, only ended up in last place. A real Schlager legend has therefore finally settled with the competition. So chose by the way the German audience at the ESC.