There are currently 46,064 shelters for Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands, according to the report last digits of the national government. That is slightly less than the 50,000 that the Security Council wanted available at the beginning of May. The lower number is mainly due to the influx of refugees that has been slower than expected, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Security said. Municipalities could therefore take a little more time.

So far, 49,810 Ukrainian refugees have reported to a Dutch municipality. They have taken over just over 34,000 of the available beds. So there are now about 11,000 available beds.

Before the weekend, State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg (VVD) had municipalities and security regions in a letter already asked to have ‘the initial 50,000 emergency shelters’ realized by 23 May at the latest. He wants to add another 25,000 places within a month. The spokesperson says that there is a best-efforts obligation for the realization of these beds – municipalities and security regions must do their best, but are not obliged to free up space.