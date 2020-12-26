Jawans are on high alert on LAC The ITBP personnel on the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal are fully alert. The commander of ITBP said that when incidents like Ladakh happen, we have to be on high alert, so that such an incident does not happen suddenly.

Will not let any heat on the motherland Commander of the 55th Battalion Commandate I.B. Jha said- Our assurance to the country is that we will not allow any kind of heat on the motherland. There is enthusiasm among the soldiers for this. We are all set.

Get a chance to show bravery in the battlefield The commandant said that when ITBP jawans fought ironically in Ladakh, the soldiers here came to mind that they got a chance and we could not. Preparation is of this level that the soldiers here are looking for opportunity, so that they can show their bravery in the battlefield.

The young men are ready

Reasonable answer to all the actions of China Indian soldiers have been standing near the ALC for the last 7 months and are responding to every dastardly act in China. In the extremely cold weather, the spirits of the soldiers have not decreased even in the face of difficulties. Army troops are being transported to high and inaccessible places via Yak.

Jawans are hanging from Ladakh to Arunachal In May and June this year, the situation had become very critical after the encroachment from China near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. There was also a scuffle between the soldiers of the two countries, in which there were also casualties. The troops are engaged on the border from Ladakh to Arunachal.

An atmosphere of tension between India and China regarding the border dispute is still in place. Since the skirmishes with the Chinese troops in Ladakh, India’s heroics are on every front. In Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which is considered very sensitive, the strength of ITBP personnel standing near LAC is high. They are simply looking for an opportunity, which will bring the Chinese troops to their knees.