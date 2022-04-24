Only the very best is given. At times when the pressure is highest, would be too high for almost everyone, Remco Evenepoel rises above himself.

Scorching attack on the Côte de la Redoute, 25 kilometers solo to the finish. All in the knowledge that teammate Julian Alaphilippe has had a hard time, that the spring of team boss Patrick Lefevere’s star ensemble is in danger of failing. And precisely then, on his debut, he wins the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic. “This was my best day on the bike ever”, said the 22-year-old Belgian at the finish. “A perfect day to have your best day.”

Evenepoel was already known as ‘the new Eddy Merckx’ before he switched to the pros in 2019. “Maybe he’ll be better than me,” said the legendary ‘Cannibal’ after his young compatriot sensationally won the Clasica San Sebastian that same year. In the first corona year, beautiful victories were overshadowed by a heavy fall in the Tour of Lombardy. When his comeback in the Tour of Italy in 2021 did not immediately lead to great success, the first critical note sounded. Was the new Merckx a future round winner?

“Not Remco Evenepoel but Tadej Pogacar is the new Merckx,” said his sports director Lefevere this year in the run-up to Milan-Sanremo, in an attempt to take the pressure off his young leader. Since Merckx stopped in 1978, many Belgian cycling talent succumbed to the stamp, from Fons de Wolf to Frank Vandenbroucke. In the tough Tour of the Basque Country, Evenepoel had to give way to Spanish springs like Daniel Felipe Martinez and Ion Izaguirre at the beginning of April. Although insiders saw that the young Belgian impressed with his way of riding, especially with the fearless way with which he plunged into descents as leader of the pack.

But for those who cycle around like Evenepoel with sky-high ambitions, only one place is good enough: the first. Full of expectation, the Belgian cycling fans watched the Brabantse Pijl, a semi-classic, in finish place Overijsse last week. Nice attack by Evenepoel, was he going to deal with a superior force of Ineos riders in the leading group in his ‘home race’? “Footballer, eh”, it sounded as he raised his hand in protest after being hindered in a sprint behind the only nineteen-year-old winner Magnus Sheffield. It was not intended as a compliment to the former youth footballer of Anderlecht and PSV. real Flandriens make no mistake in the course.

Meanwhile, the pressure grew. On himself and on his team, which for the first time in many years could not break any pots in the spring. the incensed wolfpack, the self-proclaimed wolf pack of Lefevere, was suddenly criticized. Competitors such as Wout van Aert (E3 Harelbeke), Mathieu van der Poel (Dwars door Vlaanderen and Ronde van Vlaanderen) shone in the classics. Mateh Mohoric (Milan-Sanremo) and Dylan van Baarle (Paris-Roubaix) also won monuments. Lefevere (67) did not.

Massive crash

All eyes were on the Quickstep team at the start in Liège on Sunday, with leaders Alaphilippe and Evenepoel. Their last chance of this spring. But again it seemed to go wrong, when Alaphilippe was one of the victims in a massive crash sixty kilometers before the finish. The French world champion was spared little this spring: illness on a training course, fell hard, ill again, hit by a support car in the Brabantse Pijl. And now conscious but with injuries to the back taken by ambulance.

Evenepoel knew what he had to do. On the Redoubt he started inimitably. No one could follow. Backed by teammate Mauri Vansevenant, he single-handedly held out against a group of pursuers. Three kilometers before the finish he clenched his fist, on the line a hand on the heart and in front of the eyes. The first hug, even before his girlfriend and family, was for foreman Lefevere, who had always believed in him.

“I had a very difficult time mentally and physically for a year and a half,” Evenepoel said afterwards. But exactly when it really had to be, he lived up to expectations.