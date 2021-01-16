Marco Reus has it at the moment BVB not easy. Lucien Favre partially demoted him to the bank. And the captain. Edin Terzic has now given him confidence again promptly misses a penalty in a very weak way. He also apologized to the team and the fans afterwards.
“I actually have to apologize to the team. I could have decided the game or brought it in the right direction. I didn’t make it today. I’m very, very sorry for the team,” he said after the game. Honest words that were meant to be. Borussia Dortmund had enough chances to take the lead and win, but Marco Reus’ horror penalty was the most poorly missed.
Marco Reus has often made the impression that the BVB game is passing him by this season. He made only five games over the full distance. In the derby against Schalke, he was only allowed to play for 13 minutes. He was substituted on in the 77th minute. When everything was already decided. This is not the role that Marco Reus had hoped for as captain. Funny anyway when a captain is only substituted on.
But even the performances did not force his coach to decide to bring him from the beginning. In the first 16 Bundesliga games he has scored three goals and three assists so far. Not bad in itself, but not enough for a Marco Reus. For comparison: last season there were nine goals and four assists at the same time.
At the moment, the BVB game seems to pass Reus again and again. Some fans have been complaining for a long time that he jogs across the field rather apathetically. It’s not that bad after all, but he is less and less involved in the decisive scenes. The two assists against RB Leipzig could have been a breast loosener, but against Mainz 05 it partially disappeared again.
In the past few years, the calculation at BVB was pretty simple. If Marco Reus is not fit, the whole game is stuck. And the offensive man is known to be prone to injury. This is one of the reasons why people gambled away one or two titles in the Ruhr area. Everyone got a big sigh of relief when Macro Reus was back in the squad.
But now the stars of the next generation are here, all of whom can replace Reus. Last season it was mostly Hazard and Reyna in the last games. Now you have a more than equal substitute with Giovanni Reyna in top form, who was also interested in Real Madrid according to media reports.
With Jude Bellingham, Emre Can and a fit Hazard, Favre was also able to change his system so that the failure of Marco Reus no longer had such a strong impact. BVB literally overran their opponents in the first few weeks of the season. Reus never played for the full 90 minutes. Under Edin Terzic, as mentioned, he is more involved in the game again. It is no longer limited to the left side, but occurs more and more as a 10. The heart of the BVB game beats more with the outside players Sancho and Guerreiro.
Nevertheless, there is a ray of hope for Marco Reus. Borussia Dortmund needs him as a leader. Not for nothing was his contract renewed despite all the injuries. A clear signal from the bosses. Marco Reus should take the young players by the hand as an identification person and in the leadership role. His tips are particularly valuable in the event of setbacks. From whom better to learn to keep a cool head in the event of injuries or to deal with disappointments than from the man who missed three major tournaments because he was previously severely injured?
Bold thesis, but Dortmund can only get the championship trophy again with a fit Marco Reus. There is still hope that Marco Reus will improve his performance in the next few games. He has the trust of the trainer. Now it’s time to repay that on the pitch. Whether he should continue to take Dortmund’s penalties is another matter.
