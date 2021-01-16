But even the performances did not force his coach to decide to bring him from the beginning. In the first 16 Bundesliga games he has scored three goals and three assists so far. Not bad in itself, but not enough for a Marco Reus. For comparison: last season there were nine goals and four assists at the same time.

At the moment, the BVB game seems to pass Reus again and again. Some fans have been complaining for a long time that he jogs across the field rather apathetically. It’s not that bad after all, but he is less and less involved in the decisive scenes. The two assists against RB Leipzig could have been a breast loosener, but against Mainz 05 it partially disappeared again.

But now the stars of the next generation are here, all of whom can replace Reus. Last season it was mostly Hazard and Reyna in the last games. Now you have a more than equal substitute with Giovanni Reyna in top form, who was also interested in Real Madrid according to media reports.

With Jude Bellingham, Emre Can and a fit Hazard, Favre was also able to change his system so that the failure of Marco Reus no longer had such a strong impact. BVB literally overran their opponents in the first few weeks of the season. Reus never played for the full 90 minutes. Under Edin Terzic, as mentioned, he is more involved in the game again. It is no longer limited to the left side, but occurs more and more as a 10. The heart of the BVB game beats more with the outside players Sancho and Guerreiro.

Bold thesis, but Dortmund can only get the championship trophy again with a fit Marco Reus. There is still hope that Marco Reus will improve his performance in the next few games. He has the trust of the trainer. Now it’s time to repay that on the pitch. Whether he should continue to take Dortmund’s penalties is another matter.