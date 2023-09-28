Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Friedrich Merz has once again hit one. And the Republic is once again discussing the opposition leader’s linguistic accuracy instead of the traffic light’s wrong asylum policy.

What exactly did Friedrich Merz want to tell us with his “they’re-getting-their-teeth-new” sentence? That allowing wild migration to take place will disrupt social systems and social infrastructure? That many migrants also come because they want to benefit from the world-famous blessings of our welfare state? That parents can’t find daycare places for their children because others take the places away from them? That local people looking for accommodation despair because landlords prefer to choose Ukrainian women for whom the office can reliably pay the rent?

The CDU leader would be right about all of this. But he chose a different example to prove his asylum case, one so toxic that it doesn’t take well to generalizations and half-truths. Examples can be found for the general dental renovation for rejected asylum seekers that Merz complained about.

CDU must correct Merz’s statements

But the legal situation is much more differentiated than Merz portrays. It only provides benefits for asylum seekers in emergencies or after an 18-month waiting period. The only Ukrainians who are better off are those who are immediately entitled to citizenship and welfare benefits upon arrival in Germany, like others who have paid into the system for years. This explains why many Ukrainians do not take up work with us: the state often pays them more than they can earn from a regular market income. The legislature has to do it again.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is once again causing discussions – about the wrong topic. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis. © Chris Emil Janßen/Imago | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Merz once branded the special treatment of Ukrainians as “social tourism” – and even with this unempathetic choice of words, he did not do justice to the complex reality of the war victims. It’s clear: the opposition leader wants to speak plainly and not let the SPD and the Greens shut him down so as not to leave angry citizens to right-wing vote-catchers. But one must be able to expect a chancellor in waiting to choose his sentences in such a way that his party does not have to laboriously adjust them again the next day.

