With the Americans and Brazilians divided in half, there is an urgent need to quell the rancor here.

Making an abominable trio with the proto-fascists Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in the disqualification of the electoral authorities who recognized without question the votes in which they won in their countries, Andrés Manuel López Obrador committed the imprudence of pronouncing that the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, “It hurts someone else.”

In his obsession with demolishing organisms that he supposes were invented by corrupting neoliberalism and imposing on their ruins those that are in line with his longed-for “fourth transformation”, Palacio insists on polarizing the opinions that in the United States and Brazil split their societies in half , with the official ones wanting to seduce the military.

Yesterday he said again that with his initiative for constitutional reform he does not seek to make the National Electoral Institute disappear, but rather that it “no longer be in the hands of the anti-democratic, corrupt oligarchy, which through the parties appointed the councilors, people without principles, without a democratic vocation and they also appointed the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal…”.

Aren’t those anti-democratic, corrupt counselors and magistrates, without principles or a democratic vocation, the same ones who organized, qualified and recognized the processes that explain the undeniable political alternation that Mexico has been experiencing for 25 years, including the overwhelming triumphs of Morena?

The attack against the INE includes the desire to proclaim that the plurinominal deputations and senatorial offices are finished, but the initiative says the opposite (it eliminates direct voting).

If everything is perfectible in public affairs, there are so many autonomous and government institutions that require major surgery that the best thing for the moment would be to leave the electoral ones alone, while other areas require emergency treatment, among others: the disastrous “strategy” against criminality, the degraded health services, the irresponsible shortage of medicines, the abandonment of the most vulnerable children with the suffocation of childcare centers, factious basic education, the 15-year delay in cybersecurity, the perverse conversion of the CNDH into thug and pimp of the government, the shameful and onerous low rating in aviation safety or the criminal absence of points at railroad crossings.

But in the division of powers, the INE is not a counterpart (as Congress and the Supreme Court should be) nor an “adversary” like the opposition parties to Morena, but rather an autonomous electoral arbitrator.

Why the effort to blow it up when none of the 330 elections it has organized has led to a post-electoral conflict?

Historically, political reforms are given at the request of the ruling party’s opponents, but in Mexico it is from the Presidency that it is necessary to slander it.

Why?

The answer is obvious: so that more than half of the six-year game, López Obrador takes over the stadium, the arbitration, the rules, ticketing, resale, the public and of course the chelas…

