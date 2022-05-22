Veekay had qualified for the last six in qualifying at the Indianapolis ‘Brickyard’ at the second best pace. He just couldn’t match the average speed that Palou had set. After that, Dixon also turned out to be even faster with 234,046 miles per hour (376.7 kilometers per hour). He thus conquered the pole position of the Indy 500 for the fifth time.
Van Kalmthout is tenth in the standings with 113 points. Last year he was also third in qualifying behind Dixon and American Colton Herta. Then he finished eighth in the race.
