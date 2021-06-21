Digital Millennium

The music is back in California after long months of waiting due to covid-19 pandemic. Some music festivals around the world have already announced their return for 2022 and this time it is the turn of Just like heaven on Pasadena.

The promoter of festival announced on Monday that Just like heaven is back and will be moving from Queen mary park in Long Beach to Brookside in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 21, 2022.

The single day event brings together large groups such as Interpol, Modest Mouse, MIA, The Shins, Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, The Hives, Wolf Parade, Peaches, !!!, Kele Overeke, The Go Team, The Cribs, Yelle, Islands, Geographer, and the expected return of The Raveonettes.

Fans can check in for one presale what starts at 10 am on Thursday, June 24 on justlikeheavenfest.com.

Tickets cost $ 139 to $ 179 for general admission; $ 349 for VIP; $ 599 for clubhouse access (21+ only) plus payment options.

