06/10/2023

Researchers are trying to understand why orcas have been attacking – and sometimes sinking – vessels in the Straits of Gibraltar and the Mediterranean. At first it was just a lone orca that jumped out of the water and dove between the two hulls of the 14-metre-long catamaran. “Today we think it was like a scout”, says Amy, one of the four crew members on a boat that crossed the Strait of Gibraltar on its way to Greece.

The orca returned a few minutes later, this time accompanied. From then on, the group – five or six animals – started to attack the boat.

“I wasn’t afraid,” continues Amy. She was, at the time, unaware of reports of hundreds of similar incidents – in a few cases, repetitive collisions had damaged the boats to such an extent that they sank; to date, no one has been injured in the process.

Since July 2020, sailors in the Straits of Gibraltar and along the Iberian Atlantic coast have been reporting attacks by orcas on their boats. This behavior, until then unusual, was initially observed in just two or three animals – now there would be at least 16 specimens that seem to enjoy collisions, biting the rudder blades and playing with the vessels as if they were balls.

Also incorrectly called “killer whales,” orcas actually belong to the dolphin family. With lifespans similar to humans, they maintain close social bonds with their kin throughout their existence.

Whether in the icy waters of Antarctica or the tropics, on the coast or on the high seas, the different subpopulations of killer whales can be found almost everywhere – each one of them, according to researchers, with their own food preferences, languages ​​and behaviors, developed over time. over time. Until now, only Iberian killer whales have developed a preference for colliding with boats.

Back to Amy’s story: the orcas charge lasted 20 minutes, during which the crew experienced an emotional roller coaster. Fascination for the animals, their strength and appearance, alternated with feelings of confusion and apprehension about the state of the catamaran after the beating – until the group moved away.

Why do orcas collide with boats?

Amy says that at no time did she have the feeling that they were being attacked. On the contrary: it was like a game.

For biologist Monika Wieland Shields, this is the most likely explanation for the behavior of mammals.

“If they really were attacking on purpose, the damage would be much greater”, says the behavior researcher and director of the Orca Behavior Institute, a scientific organization that studies the behavior of two populations of orcas off the coast of Washington state, in the United States.

Despite this, the hypothesis that animals are seeking revenge for injustices suffered is also discussed among scientists. Orcas have often been injured by harpoons and other human encounters in the past. There is heavy ship traffic in the Strait of Gibraltar, and noise can affect the animals. In addition, Iberian killer whales compete with humans for tuna, the staple of their diet. But so far none of that had led these beings to confront people.

In the 1960s and 1970s, baby killer whales were captured off the coast of Washington on the US east coast and pulled out of the water in full view of their mothers, says Shields. “If something could trigger an aggressive reaction, I would expect it to be a situation like this”, says the biologist. However, she reports that, at that time, even divers would have been spared by the animals – which does not mean that the theory of revenge as an explanation for the episode experienced by Amy can be completely discarded. But evidence is lacking.

Shields’ and other experts’ explanation of killer whale behavior is rooted in an observation behavioral researchers have made for decades: these animals have a business with trends.

One example: In the 1980s, an orca off the coast of Washington began carrying a dead salmon on its head. It didn’t take long for other animals to join the “hat”. Enthusiasm for “fashion” waned over the next year until it disappeared completely.

Buoys or crab traps left by fishermen are often used as toys by the animals. Many orcas participate in such activities for a while, until interest in sinking buoys wanes. “It’s mostly young killer whales that act like this,” says Shields.

It’s typical adolescent behavior, and one that could apply to orcas as well: curiosity, openness to new experiments, and a certain daring that sometimes goes too far.

Shields points out that the assumption that some behaviors are uniquely human has often proved incorrect in the past.

“For a long time we thought that only humans used tools, or that culture was uniquely human. The more we study other species, the more we have to abandon these assumptions”, argues the biologist, who does not think it is unreasonable to compare young orcas to young humans.

Why do orcas become aggressive?

“Orca brains are capable of highly complex emotions,” he explains. Curiosity, joy, the instinct to play are part of their emotional spectrum, as well as frustration, fear or anger – the latter is mainly observed in orcas kept in captivity.

Although there are no records of fatal attacks by wild orcas on humans, things change when talking about captured animals: in parks like Sea World, the list of dead and injured is long.

Shields says that the behavior of orcas in captivity is also a sign of how complex their personalities are: while the tolerance of some animals is high, others have difficulty adapting to daily training and life in concrete tanks.

For the biologist, it is clear that “drastic enough circumstances can provoke abnormal behavior” as witnessed by Amy. But doing away with the boats and their crews, she maintains, would be a piece of cake for the Iberian killer whales if that really was their goal.























