Heat is energy in transfer that travels from one body to another, it is due to the movement of the molecules that make up said body.

The measure of the speed of molecules, or amount of heat, is called temperature.

Temperature is then an index of this simple sensation that we have of hot and cold.

A few days ago, summer just started in Mexico; I write only because we have had a late spring that seemed like midsummer due to the high temperatures that were registered.

But, this past June 21, it happened on the summer solstice, in which we have the longest day of the year, with about 15 hours of light.

That amount of light hours will gradually decrease until we reach the shortest day, which occurs on the winter solstice, around December 21.

Of course, before we have to spend the summer to reach the fall on September 22. If you, dear reader, are one of those in my club, who suffer from the heat, surely you know that the “heatwave” will have to pass in this period, a temporary space in which we regularly have an implacable heat in the last two weeks of July and both early August.

In the human body, body temperature must be kept within narrow limits.

As you may have noticed by now that we have filters with thermometers in stores due to the COVID pandemic, our normal temperature ranges from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The nervous system, through the hypothalamus, is responsible for regulating temperature variations through two simple systems: vasodilation and perspiration.

By dilating the capillaries that are close to the skin, more blood is exposed to fresh air and by exchanging heat the internal temperature is regulated.

On the other hand, by emitting sweat through the skin through the process of perspiration, the body tries to lower its body temperature. Sweat is emitted through the sweat glands of the skin as an aqueous solution that contains salt and other minerals, lactates, urea, among other compounds.

That is why, by sweating and feeling the air evaporate the sweat, we feel relief from the heat.

Human tolerance to temperature variation is very low; Only two degrees above the upper limit, if it reaches 40 degrees, the hypothalamus fails and the nervous system collapses, putting the body in check, in what is known as “heat stroke.”

Do not die of heat, it is important to stay hydrated (preferably drink water), wear light clothing (that allows air circulation), avoid outdoor activity as much as possible in the hours of greatest sunshine, if you have to move protect yourself from the excessive radiation (wear a hat or umbrella).

