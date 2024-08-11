Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

A person is said to have climbed the Eiffel Tower just hours before the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Paris – The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will end with excitement as the city’s landmark has been evacuated. A man climbed the more than 300-meter-high tower shirtless and triggered a major operation.

According to information from PictureAccording to the newspaper, a man is said to have climbed the more than 300-meter-high tower. The man climbed the Eiffel Tower on Sunday afternoon without a shirt.

However, it is not known exactly when the man started his action. He was spotted above the Olympic rings, which are located above the first viewing platform. Pictures and videos on social media show the man on the Eiffel Tower. The closing ceremony of the Olympic Games is due to begin in a few hours. According to information from the Bild newspaper, more than 30,000 police officers will be deployed around Paris to ensure the security of the closing ceremony.

The man has since been arrested by police, and there are pictures and videos of this on social media. The Eiffel Tower is said to have been reopened.

The incident is not the first time that the Paris landmark has caused concern. In February, the Eiffel Tower was blocked by strikers.