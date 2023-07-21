If you are interested in knowing what are the cheapest Italika motorcycles for sale in stores Elektra you’re lucky. This time you can see the video recorded by DEBATE so you can see the features and price of the vehicle that could be yours.

Are Italian motorcycles were found cheaply at an Elektra branch in the center of Culiacán, Sinaloa, but the cost was also confirmed on the website of the company owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

These means of transportation are used by workers of different types, from delivery drivers and other legal ones, to other illegal ones such as pointers.

Even the term ‘pointer’ is usually associated with the Italika motorcycle brand as a meme on social networks.

Cities with high population density have motorcycles as one of the most efficient methods of transportation to avoid traffic.

Here is everything you need to know about the motorcycles of the brand owned by Salinas Pliego.

What are the Italika motorcycles with the best price in Elektra?

When going to the convenience store branch we found some of the discounted models, however, the one with the best cost at this time is the FT – 125 to 16 thousand 999 Mexican pesos.

this bike, classified as ‘work’has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that provides a top speed of 80 km/h and a fuel economy of 35 kilometers per liter (km/L).

It has an electric and pedal start system, its final transmission is standard 5-speed/chain. Its tank has a capacity of 9 liters and you can put a maximum of one liter of oil in it.

Both his front and rear drum brakes. Its dimensions and weight are as follows: Total length 1925 mm, total width 735 mm, total height 950 mm. seat height 750 mm, load capacity 150 kg and dry weight of 98 kg.

Other cheap motorcycles are: Motorcycle Work Italika FT150 Graphite $15,924its original price is $24,499; Work Motorcycle Italika FT150 GTS Black with Gray of $31,999 at $20,799.