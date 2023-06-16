Onegai Twins will hold a special event screening selected episodes of the series, will be a kind of film series in the halls of Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and will take place on July 28, 2023.
Onegai Twins will screen a new “mini-film”, and will have its protagonist: Marie, who was created exclusively for the film, again under the direction of Yasunori Ide.
The twentieth anniversary of Onegai Twins will reunite the main voice cast: Mai Nakahara (Miina Miyafuji), Ai Shimizu (Karen Onodera), and we will even see characters from the cast of Onegai Teacher, the OVA considered a spin off: Kikuko Inoue (Mizuho Kazami, the main woman of Please Teacher!).
What is Onegai Twins about?
Maiku Kamishiro grew up in an orphanage knowing nothing of her family or her past. Left with only a childhood photograph of himself with another person in front of a house, he believes that the other person in the photo might be his long-lost twin sister. Maiku returns to his old home, when one day suddenly two young girls appear at his door, both claiming to be his long lost sister. [debido a ello, los tres jóvenes comenzarán a vivir juntos para que Maiku pueda descubrir la verdad, no obstante, diferentes y nuevos sentimientos comenzarán a surgir tras la convivencia]”.
At the moment, Onegai Twins It is not available in Crunchyroll’s LATAM catalog.
Onegai Twins: What other anime series can I watch about twins?
Twin Angel: Twinkle Paradise, Twin Stars Exorcists or Twin Angels BREAK. All are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, and have 12, 50 and 12 chapters respectively.
