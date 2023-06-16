













Just for kids: Onegai Twins returns with a 20th anniversary animation

Onegai Twins will hold a special event screening selected episodes of the series, will be a kind of film series in the halls of Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and will take place on July 28, 2023.

Onegai Twins will screen a new “mini-film”, and will have its protagonist: Marie, who was created exclusively for the film, again under the direction of Yasunori Ide.

The twentieth anniversary of Onegai Twins will reunite the main voice cast: Mai Nakahara (Miina Miyafuji), Ai Shimizu (Karen Onodera), and we will even see characters from the cast of Onegai Teacher, the OVA considered a spin off: Kikuko Inoue (Mizuho Kazami, the main woman of Please Teacher!).

Onegai Twins and Onegai Teacher will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a special event. This is the new promo.

What is Onegai Twins about?

Maiku Kamishiro grew up in an orphanage knowing nothing of her family or her past. Left with only a childhood photograph of himself with another person in front of a house, he believes that the other person in the photo might be his long-lost twin sister. Maiku returns to his old home, when one day suddenly two young girls appear at his door, both claiming to be his long lost sister. [debido a ello, los tres jóvenes comenzarán a vivir juntos para que Maiku pueda descubrir la verdad, no obstante, diferentes y nuevos sentimientos comenzarán a surgir tras la convivencia]”.

At the moment, Onegai Twins It is not available in Crunchyroll’s LATAM catalog.

Onegai Twins: What other anime series can I watch about twins?

Twin Angel: Twinkle Paradise, Twin Stars Exorcists or Twin Angels BREAK. All are available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, and have 12, 50 and 12 chapters respectively.

