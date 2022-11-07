Share

WORLD IN SIGHT

Did you know that the record for the most GOALS scored in a single edition of a World Cup is held by one of the best historical soccer players in France JUST FONTAINE who scored 13 GOALS in 6 games in Sweden 1958

