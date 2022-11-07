Like other great players, he only had the opportunity to play in a World Cup, but it was enough to leave a record figure that today seems impossible to reach. We are talking about Just Fontaine, a French soccer player born in Morocco who played in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden where he reached a whopping, and until now unattainable figure of 13 goals.
He only needed six games to reach a figure that absolutely no one has come close to.
There were four goals that Fontaine scored against the German team in a match for history, a hat-trick against Paraguay, two doubles against both Yugoslavia and Northern Ireland and finally a goal against Scotland and another against Brazil. He had for everyone.
At that time, a Golden Boot was not awarded to the top scorer in the championship, and they say that the only gift he received was a rifle that a Swedish newspaper gave him. In addition, Fontaine was close to not competing in said World Cup as a result of a serious meniscus injury that he suffered a year earlier.
His feat places him in the fourth step of the top scorers in the history of the World Cups, just behind Gerd Müller, who scored 14 goals in two games, Ronaldo Nazário, who drilled the net 15 times after playing four championships, and Miroslav Klose , who is at the top of the table with 16 goals also in four tournaments.
Fontaine broke the record held until then by Sandor Kocsis, who had managed to score 11 goals four years earlier at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland. Since Fontaine’s record, the highest number scored in a World Cup was Gerd Müller’s 10 goals in Mexico 1970, and in the rest of the World Cups that have been played to date, no player has managed to reach double figures in the same championship.
#Fontaines #undisputed #goalscoring #record #goals #World #Cup
Leave a Reply