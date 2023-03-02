Scored 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden: football bids farewell to former French striker Just Fontaine

Yesterday the world of football learned with great sadness the news of the death of an incredible record holder. Just Fontaine, former French striker, holder of the record for goals in a single edition of a world championship, died in Toulouse at the age of 89. The condolences of the world of international football.

Yesterday, however, it was the world of football to learn very sad news, concerning one of the champions who will remain forever in the history of sport.

Just Fontaine, former French footballerdied at the age of 89.

Just Fontaine’s unbeatable record

Just Fontaine was born in Morocco on August 18, 1933, from a Spanish mother and a French father. Just in North Africa he started playing football, in USM Casablanca, before moving to Franci, al Nicein 1953.

With in Nice played for three seasonsuntil 1956, collecting 99 appearances and scoring 44 goals.

From the following year and until 1962 he played instead for Stade Reimsmanaging to score 121 goals in 157 games and winning Ligue 1 three timesthe top championship in transalpine land.

1958 was his golden year, without a doubt. With the shirt of French national he started all the competition of the world championships that took place in Sweden that year.

His team was eliminated in the semifinals by Pelé’s Brazil who then won the World Cup, but he was the absolute protagonist, managing to sign even 13 goals. Record that still stands today.

His career as a footballer was interrupted in 1962, when he was only 29, following a serious injury right away.

He later embarked on his career as trainer. He led the French national team first, but only for two friendlies. Then he sat on the bench of Paris Saint Germain, on that of Toulouse and, finally, on that of the Morocco national team from 1979 to 1981.