Although the causes of his death have not been published, Just Fontaine’s family confirmed that the former French soccer player died on March 1, at the age of 89. Fontaine became the all-time top scorer in a single World Cup tournament: he scored 13 goals in the 1958 championship.

France says goodbye to Just Fontaine, the football star who marked a milestone in the history of the sport.

Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 games for France between 1953 and 1960, leading ‘Les Blues’ to their first World Cup semi-final in 1958, in Sweden.

He will always be remembered for scoring 13 goals in that tournament, a remarkable feat that seems unlikely to ever be repeated.

So far, only three players have scored more goals than Fontaine at a World Cup, despite the Reims player appearing in just one tournament and playing just six games.

Argentine Lionel Messi equaled his tally in Argentina’s recent run to victory in Qatar, but it took him five tournaments to do it.

Meilleur buteur de l’histoire d’une phase finale de Coupe du Monde avec 13 buteurs en 1958, s’est éteint cette nuit à 89 ans. C’est avec la plus grande émotion que la FFF adresse ses condoléances de él à sa famille et à ses proches de él.https://t.co/ztITjXZyua — FFF (@FFF) March 1, 2023



The 1958 championship in Sweden is remembered for the debut of the young striker ‘Pele’ who, at the age of 17, led the Brazilian team to victory, after scoring three of his team’s five goals against France.

However, that World Cup was also a personal triumph for Fontaine. His four goals in the third-place win over Germany were the final blow of a series of goalscoring in all the games he played in that event.

A move of fate led Fontaine to the 1958 Cup

Fontaine’s appearance at that World Cup seemed to be a fluke of fate. After the injuries to Thadée Cisowski and her Reims teammate René Bliard, he was part of the squad for that competition.

“It was only at the airport before leaving for Sweden that Paul Nicolas (part of the national team coaching staff) and Albert Batteux (the France coach), who really didn’t like me, told me I would play center forward,” he said. Fontaine in an interview with AFP, in 2013.

Only Germany’s Miroslav Klose, with 16 goals, Brazil’s Ronaldo, with 15, and Gerd Müller, Germany’s 1970s hero who scored 14 times, have scored more goals in total World Cup tournaments.

Two other players, Müller with 10 in 1970 and the Hungarian Sandor Kocsis with 11 in 1954, have reached double figures in a single tournament of this type.

Despite his scoring instincts, Fontaine is not the only idol of French football in the 50s. Raymond Kopa is remembered as the greatest French star of the time. When he died in 2017, Fontaine fondly remembered who he considered his “big brother.”

“Raymond had character (…) Me too, and that made us a magical duo,” he said at the time.

Career cut short by injury

Born in Morocco in August 1933, to a French father and a Spanish mother, at the time of the French Protectorate in Morocco, Fontaine went to school in Casablanca and began his football career there.

In 1953, the burly penalty area poacher moved to France and joined Nice.

His three years there were spent combining football with military service, but still Fontaine won the Coupe de France in his first season and a league title in 1956.

Then he signed for Reims, the great French team of the 1950s, who had just been beaten by Real Madrid in the first European Cup final.

File-Just Fontaine at a press conference near Paris on March 23, 2011. © Frank Fife/AFP

Fontaine won three league titles at Reims and another Coupe de France. Likewise, he appeared in the Euro 1959 final, when he again lost to Madrid, this time losing 2-0 in Stuttgart.

He scored 10 goals in that European campaign, but 1958 was his year of crowning glory: in his second season with Reims, he won a League and Cup double. His 34 goals made him their top scorer.

However, his career ended in 1962 at only 28 years old. He had barely played for two years after suffering a recurring leg injury. In total, he played 21 games for France and scored 30 goals.

“We talked a lot about my record, but I definitely would have changed it for another five or six years, because football was my passion (…) I was at the top and I was earning a lot of money at the time. It was not the money you see today Back in the day, it was five times the minimum wage, whereas now it would be more like a hundred times that,” he recalled.

Fontaine became coach of the French team in 1967. However, he only lasted two games, in both friendlies his team was defeated.

A spell with Paris Saint-Germain brought him further success, as he led the capital’s team to the top flight in 1974.

His football career ended where it began, in Morocco, when he led the national team, this time as manager, to third place in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. He then retired and moved to Toulouse in south-west France. .

This article was adapted from its original in English.