Meal platform Just Eat Takeaway has written off 3 billion euros on the book value of the American subsidiary Grubhub. Partly because of this, Just Eat Takeaway suffered a loss of 134 million euros on the operating result. Over the past six months, the delivery company has been struggling with a deficit of 3.5 billion euros. That was announced on Wednesday at the presentation of the half-year figures.

Also read: The four problems of the ailing Just Eat Takeaway



Grubhub’s value has fallen sharply in recent months. Last year, Just Eat Takeaway paid 6.4 billion euros for the company, which has stiff competition from other meal delivery companies. Under pressure from shareholders, Just Eat Takeaway has put Grubhub back on the shelf, but so far no takeover has been made.

Just Eat Takeaway, the parent company of Thuisbezorgd.nl, saw the number of orders drop by 7 percent in the past six months compared to the first six months of 2021. However, turnover increased slightly to 2.8 billion euros. The reason is probably the corona pandemic, in which delivery companies flourished partly because restaurants had to close.

Director’s return

In addition to the half-year figures, Just Eat Takeaway also known that operational director Jörg Gerbig returns to the company. The German was suspended in early May over allegations of cross-border behavior at a Just Eat Takeaway event.

An external investigation into the incident has now been completed. Its contents have not been disclosed. The supervisory board has concluded that he can return, but shareholders can still vote on Gerbig’s reappointment.