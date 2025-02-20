The orange and yellow backpacks of Just Eat and Glovorespectively, they have more and more presence in Spanish streets; Above all, in big cities. Both companies have a strong dispute in the ‘Delivery’ business, but apart from the roads, and the search for partners to distribute products, in the coming weeks they will be seen in the courts.

Glovo has always bordered the legality with his ‘Riders’ – something he now feels in the first person his founder, Oscar Pierre. For his part, Just Eat silently suffered this situation, since his hiring model is different, until he finally decided to shoot.

At the beginning of last December, Just Eat announced that he had filed a lawsuit against Glovo in the courts of the commercial of Barcelona. The reason was the exercise of an unfair competition action for violation of norms and the hiring of false freelancers. Through this procedure they demand a total of 295 million eurosin concept of damages.

From the company of the orange backpack they argued that there were several sentences that have condemned Glovo for hiring distributors as false freelancers, violating the labor regulations of our country. They explained that this situation places Just Eat in a situation of competitive disadvantage, since they do hire distributors on behalf of others, incurring high additional costs, in accordance with the regulations.









At that time, Just Eat made everything that had not been showing public. Thus, they estimated that Glovo has saved more than 645 million euros through the hiring of false freelancers in recent years, acquiring a significant competitive advantage. But both companies carry another dispute in parallel.

The importance of agreements

The two ‘Delivery’ companies have launched a race to reach agreements with different partners to expand the footprint of their business. The last to move has been just eat, which has been associated with Hyperdino in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife to be able to make the purchase through its application.

Along these lines, Just Eat has allied with large chains like DAY, Carrefour and Eroskiallowing consumers to make full purchases without moving. This strategy not only extends the offer available on the platform, but also allows these ‘retailers’ to reach new customers and increase the value of the purchase basket. According to Just Eat’s data, its delivery service represents at least 20% of its users’ weekly spending.

For his part, Glovo has recently signed agreements with Plaza supermarkets and Bm. In the latter case, it is about expanding its ‘Delivery’ options, offering from now on deliveries in 30 minutes on average. Thus, Glovo users in 14 locations in the Community of Madrid will have more than 6,000 products from the supermarket chain.