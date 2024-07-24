The new spot on road safety of the Anas campaign “Guida e Basta” in collaboration with MIT and the State Police is starting. The slogan “When you’re driving, everything can wait” is simple and effective but it’s surprising how in a country that calls itself modern, the message to be sent is so banal. Disarming in some ways. If in fact we still have to give such simple recommendations (“don’t get distracted”), it means that we are really in a bad situation in terms of road safety.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that 93% of road accidents are caused by driver behavior such as distraction, excessive speed, or driving under the influence. And that the leading cause of mortality in Italy in the 19-23 age group is precisely road accidents. Hence the forced choice to launch a campaign like “Guida e Basta” which focuses on responsibility as a commitment to make, in digital jargon, a call to action.

The commercial features three influencers: Vincenzo Schettini (La Fisica che ci Piace), Ruben Bondì (Cucina con Ruben) and Iris Di Domenico (Sono sempre Iris), filmed as they are about to start a video. But immediately their action remains on stand-by. Stopped, blocked, immobile. In the second scene a girl has just parked: she unbuckles her seat belt, gets out and locks the car with the remote control, takes her cell phone from her bag, unlocks it and starts looking at it. At that moment the action of the three influencers comes to life, comes to life and moves. As always.

In an era of continuous, uninterrupted visual stimuli and messages, often priorities at all costs, it is essential to understand that everything can wait while driving. Hence the idea that, as the Central Director of Specialties of the State Police, Renato Cortese, explains – “aims to involve especially young people with the objective of transforming the vision of road safety from an obligation to a conscious choice”.

Will it work? We’ll see, the goal is high: “Reaching the goal of zero victims on our roads – underlines Prefect Cortese – is a challenge that places respect for life and the person at the center; communication can become a precious ally that joins the proximity work carried out in the field by the Highway Police, in a synergic action that amplifies and spreads a clear message: road safety is a collective responsibility and each of us can make a difference, because no one is immune from risks and our safety and that of others depends on the choices we make every day, every day”.