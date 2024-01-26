Out of Europe is OUT OF EUROPE! Just don't pay fines from London, we say!

Those British did not want the burdens, nor did they want the pleasures! Brexit is Brexit! Now that the United Kingdom has parted ways with the European Union, European companies and governments are no longer allowed to share personal data with organizations in Great Britain.

Yet a British debt collection agency has managed to retrieve the data of hundreds of thousands of Europeans through intermediaries in Europe. They subsequently received a fine because they drove into the “Ultra Low Emission Zone” in London with their polluting car, without first paying the environmental tax due.

High fines

These are therefore illegally obtained personal data. Therefore a huge data breach, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. The collection agency should never have received that information and so we say; you will receive a fine from London, just DO NOT pay. Buck up!

By the way, those fines are worth it. If you want to drive into the environmental zone, you have to pay environmental tax. This must be done via the website Transport for London (TfL) and preferably two weeks in advance. If that goes wrong, it's your turn. Or at least until before Brexit.

There are cameras everywhere and if you have not paid, the cameras will record the license plate and you will receive a fine of up to 2,000 pounds (English money) for passenger cars and up to 25,000 pounds for trucks. That's a lot of money.

Illegally obtained personal data

British debt collection agency Euro Parking Collection used intermediaries in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France and Spain to collect these lucrative amounts. These intermediaries are located in the European Union and do have access to the vehicle registration registers. However, transferring to the other side of the Channel is illegal.

Now that the data has not correctly reached the collection agency, London will most likely have to pay the fine. Professional drivers from the Netherlands and France have already gone to court to have the fines dismissed.

DO NOT pay fines from London!

The whole thing could also have a tail on the intermediaries in the EU who sent the data to London. The Belgian Data Protection Authority has started an investigation into how the data of Belgians reached the collection agency. A Belgian bailiff has already been suspended.

A violation in an environmental zone is subject to civil law. For violations that fall under criminal law, personal data may be shared with Great Britain.

We would simply not pay the fines from London, but that's what we say, right?

Through: Nu.nl

This article Just DO NOT pay fines from London! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#pay #fines #London