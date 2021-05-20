What if a retiree decides to relive their moments of glory by creating chaos around the city? Find out in Just die already it’s ready available on Xbox. The game developed by Double moose and published by Curve Digital presents us with a chaotic open world where the protagonists will be elderly people with all the intention of having a little fun before returning to the tranquility of the geriatrics.
Just Die Already is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
On Just die already We will be accompanying a retired man angry with the world, fragile and sullen, who has just been kicked out of the nursing home. We will embark on a future where people do not want to have children, millennials just want to get addicted to their video games and there is no one to cover the living costs of retirees, for that reason we will have to survive on our own, facing dangerous challenges while we explore. this crazy world in search of tickets that allow us to return to the dazzling paradise of geriatric care.
The people of this society will only want to see us raising hollyhocks, waiting for the moment to come when we pat it, so our protagonist decides that perhaps it is time to live a little. Our mission will be to help you obtain rewards so that you can access a decent residence through challenges that will make the simple idea of reaching our goal in one piece to enjoy the award complicated.
Xbox Live Gold 12 Month Offer
Just die already It will show us the perspective of the elderly, where everything can make us break parts that we were not even aware of. It will allow us to enjoy such dangerous challenges that we would not be able to try at home, achieving as a result that we get to raise existential doubts such as is it possible to survive by losing our mind and hitting someone with it? or what is the possibility of launching from a catapult and landing on someone?
We will can play Just Die Already in online multiplayer mode with a maximum of 4 people who want to wreak havoc with us, even if that means ending up dismembered. The game offers us a city full of detailed environments that will be full of secrets and hidden paths, where we will interact with multiple objects, such as giant trout, trampolines, weapons, wiring, fireworks, trombones and many more things that can be used to injure and mutilate anyone who crosses our path.
You can find Just die already available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 12.59 with a 10% discount for the next 15 days.
