Reebok and Ubisoft have announced the launch of an exclusive footwear collection for Just Dance. The collection introduces the exclusive Reebok map contained in the game, which features four Reebok branded coaches who will encourage players to reach their fitness goals. The collection includes four styles of footwear for adults and one for children: Question Low, in black with multicolored buttonholes and logos of the two brands embroidered in white; Nano X1 Adventure, fitness model, black with reflective prints on the shoes and reflective threads in the laces; Club C Revenge and Club C Junior, made in white with luminescent soles, colored edges and logo Just Dance in multicolored fabric on the side; Freestyle Hi, white with colored decorations and multicolored fabric logo on the side. In addition, she has reflective metallic leather details. My Way by Domino Saints in Just Dance 2022a symbol of the partnership, is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.