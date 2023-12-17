The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Just Dance 2024 for Nintendo Switch (code only). The discount is 42% respectively. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and arrives before Christmas.

This version of Just Dance 2024 for Nintendo Switch offers a box without cartridge, but includes a code to download. You can therefore only use the game if you have an internet connection and a Nintendo account. However, it is possible to play offline: you must first download the songs while connected to the internet and then you can use them while disconnected. When offline you can only use the Joy-Con controller.