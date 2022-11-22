Just Dance 2023 Edition is available starting today on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the launch trailer of the game: a live action video that once again emphasizes the game’s ability to engage users.

Announced in September, Just Dance 2023 Edition introduces the new dance-on-demand platform and online multiplayer for five players simultaneously, but not only.

In fact, this episode can count on a completely redesigned, simpler and more immediate interface, as well as an improved advice, progression and rewards system, with many possibilities in terms of customization.

That’s not all: the subscription streaming service Just Dance+ will allow access to an ever-growing catalog, which currently has over 150 songs taken from previous Just Dance episodes. One month free trial is included with every copy of the 2023 edition.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will also introduce new collaborations with artists, including the one with the international pop sta Ava Max: you will be able to dance to the tune of her latest hit “Million Dollar Baby”, using the original choreography created by Max for Just Dance.

The singer, who will premiere her second album Diamonds & Dancefloors on January 27, has surpassed 12.4 billion worldwide streams from her debut single “Sweet but Psycho,” which was included in the game this year.

Also will be the return of GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who said, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Just Dance 2023 Edition with my song ‘Therefore I Am’.”

The complete list of 40 songs and universes between chart hits, viral Internet phenomena and original songs includes:



“If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

“Anything I Do” by CLiQ Ft. Ms. Banks, Alika

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Boy With Luv” by BTS Ft. Halsey

“Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

“Danger! High Voltage” by the Electric Six

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Good Ones” by Charli XCX

“Heat Waves” by the Glass Animals

“I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift

“Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

“Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson

“Magic” by Kylie Minogue

“Majesty” by Apashe ft. Wasiu

“Million Dollar Baby” by Ava Max

“MORE” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

“Numb” by Linkin Park

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“Psycho” by Red Velvet

“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

“Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

“Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

“Telephone” by Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé

“Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish

“Top Of The World” by Shawn Mendes, from Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

“Toxic” by Britney Spears

“Walking On Sunshine” by Top Culture

“Wannabe” by ITZY

“Watch Out for This (Bumaye)” by Major Lazer, The Flexican, FS Green & Busy Signal

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Cast From Encanto

“Playground” by Bea Miller

“Witch” by Apashe Ft. Alina Pash

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Sunlight Shakers

“Zooby Doo” by Tigermonkey

Finally, the Just Dance 2023 Controller App turns your smartphone into a controller with its technology that allows up to six players to dance without any other accessories. It is available for free for iOS and Android.