Square Enix has registered Just cause in Europe today, December 8: it is in all likelihood a trademark linked to the new episode of the series that the publisher announced last June, without however providing any details on the project.

After the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and their IPs by Embracer Group, the “Western” catalog of the Japanese company has substantially reduced, but perhaps this new condition will allow it to use its resources in a targeted manner.

The Just Cause trademark

“We want to focus on creating new titles that fit our strategy, including projects related to new intellectual properties,” the June document read. “The Just Cause series will remain our intellectual property and we are working on a new installment of the franchise.”

As mentioned, however, the project is still shrouded in mystery and it is not known whether it is a new chapter, a remake or a reboot for the franchise. What would you prefer?