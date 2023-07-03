Just Cause: Mobile it no longer exists. Square Enix has announced the cancellation of the game, despite having been launched in early access in some test territories. Or perhaps for this very reason. Evidently the tests must have gone very badly, so much so that it was recommended to block the project and not throw any more money on it.

Black year for Square Enix

Just Cause: Mobile was announced during The Game Awards in 2020. Originally scheduled for release in 2021, it was pushed back to 2022, then 2023. It was released in early access in select territories, such as Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, with test phase which ended in February 2023.

Square Enix released an official statement to announce the cancellation of the game: “It is with great sadness that we announce the end of development of Just Cause: Mobile. Starting tomorrow, July 3, 2023, the game will no longer appear in digital stores. It is never easy to give such an announcement, especially to our fans in anticipation of the launch. We greatly appreciate the support you have given us.”

Just Cause: Mobile is just the umpteenth victim of the restructuring taking place inside Square Enix. The Japanese publisher has already closed many other mobile titles in the recent past, including: Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and Echoes of Mana, the last of which less than a year after its launch. Evidently he is looking for a square in the sector, after so many empty shots.