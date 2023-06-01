Murder Giulia Tramontano, the hashtag #LoSapevamoTutte goes crazy on twitter

#We all knew it, it’s not just a hashtag. It is a movement that is emerging on social networks, in particular on Twitter, after the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the seven months pregnant girl from Senago killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello.

To set fire to the web is yet another murder of a woman, a murder not only heinous but also premeditated by the barman with a “double life”. But that’s not all: the distorted narration of the massacre of Giulia and her child, born from a post by The printpromptly removed. A post in which, once again, the victim is highlighted, not the perpetrator. Where the woman is portrayed as a subject to be “helped”, and does not rely on the need to “educate” men to respect.

in a country where we tend to justify everything, even violence where it is more important to fight gpa than femicide, we didn’t need another confusion between victim and perpetrator… it is giving voice to the ugliest part of our society#we all knew #GiuliaTramontano pic.twitter.com/Aax0DhceyE — Sirio (@siriomerenda) June 1, 2023

Marrr, who personally knew the victim, tweeted: “Giulia had attended the same university as me, L’Orientale in Naples. Now when I walk those corridors my thoughts will go to you and your baby. Two lives taken. Dear Giulia, she rests in peace next to your baby. #we all knew”.

“Let’s not say heresies, let alone procured an abortion, which would already be terrible. That biped for no reason killed the mother who fed and let her child breathe. If you kill the mother, you also kill her child. We can’t find any caxxo quibbles. IT’S DOUBLE MURDER! #we all knew” he writes Julia Capulet.

“’Ale of a thousand women no longer exists’. Enough, enough, enough of this narrative that empathizes with the killer! I’m sick to my stomach! #we all knew”tweeted another user.

KS extension he adds: “To the sissy: ‘stay still and composed, behave like a good little woman’. To the boy (while he jumps, shouts and smashes everything): ‘Eh but he’s a boy …’. He starts from there. Either change the culture, or it will never change. #we all knew”.

Irene declares: “We grow up knowing that we will have to watch our backs, inside and outside the house. We have mothers who, every time our story ends, tell us to be careful because ‘you never know’. This is the story of our lives. Too often the story of our death. #we all knew”.

Eliana Cocca: “Then you tell me how many still have to die before bringing sentimental, sexual and gender education to school. From primary. You think that you shouldn’t talk about these issues with the little ones, instead it is precisely when they are little that you need to talk about them. #we all knew”.

Ombretta Costume Designer she tweets: “Enough with the narrative that violence “happens” to women, that women should be taught not to get killed! No more victim blaming! Violence does not happen, it is acted out by specific subjects. The men! #we all knew”.

