After the alleged rape of a woman in Hathras (Hathras news) and after her death, there is a competition among political parties to appear with the Dalit politics community. Along with this, the interest of people has also increased in the assembly by-elections (bypolls in uttar pradesh) to be held next month. Voting for the by-elections in seven assembly seats is scheduled on November 3. In this by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reputation is at the highest stake as the BJP held six of the seven seats.

According to an estimate, Dalit community constitutes about 22 percent of the population in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2007 and BJP in 2017 formed an absolute majority government due to Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. The SP, which formed an absolute majority government in the year 2012, had also breached this vote bank of BSP. In the year 2017, BJP got 69 seats out of 84 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In 2007, the BSP won 62 seats and in 2012 the Samajwadi Party won 58 seats.

‘Difficult for the BJP to preserve the charm of Dalits’

Dalit politics expert Ashok Chaudhary said, ‘BJP influenced the Dalit votes in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 assembly elections, but now it is difficult to preserve that charm.’ In Uttar Pradesh, apart from Hathras, the gang rape and murder case of Dalit girl in Balrampur district remains an issue for political parties. Even after the suspension of five officers, including the Superintendent of Police in Hathras and the recommendation of CM Yogi Adityanath for a CBI probe into the case, the opposition is not ready to drop the issue.

Congress, BSP and SP demand stern action

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded action against the District Magistrate of Hathras. BSP chief Mayawati has also insisted on removing the DM of Hathras, while former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is demanding a narco test of all the officers posted at the time of the incident in Hathras. Ramapati Shastri, prominent Dalit leader of BJP and Social Welfare Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government, has alleged that the opposition does not want to let Hathras come true and incite caste riots.

Chief Minister also said, some people want communal riots

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also said, ‘Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. They will get an opportunity to bake political loaves under the cover of this riot, so they are making new conspiracies. ‘ In the conspiracy to tarnish the Chief Minister’s image and spoil the atmosphere at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, the police have also filed a case against unknown people on Saturday night.

‘If the government does not take action at the right time, it will suffer’

Dalit thinker Badri Narayan says, ‘Those in power should take action and those in opposition should raise their voice. In this case, who will be seen fighting on the ground will benefit and if the government does not take action at the right time, then it will suffer. However, Ashok Chaudhary, Vice President of Gorakhpur University Students Union, says that in the Hathras case, the Congress has started the movement by moving forward and trying to regain its lost support base.



Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras on Saturday

After the death of Hathras victim, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried to visit the spot but the administration stopped them in Greater Noida. After the ban was lifted, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Hathras on Saturday to meet the victim’s family and the Congress has been very aggressive since then. The Samajwadi Party has also been agitating since October 2 and its delegation has gone to Hathras and Balrampur.



The incident on September 14 in Hathras, the woman died last week

On September 14, a gang rape case with a Dalit woman came to light in Hathras. Last Tuesday, he died in a hospital in Delhi. He was cremated on Wednesday. Opposition parties accused of forcibly performing the last rites at night. Since then, the matter has caught on and the politics of Uttar Pradesh has become focused on the issue of oppression of Dalits.

Bypolls to be held in these UP seats

The seat of Yogi government was left vacant after the deaths of Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, Naogaon Sadat in Amroha district and Ghatampur in Kanpur district, Virendra Singh Sirohi’s seat Bulandshahr, Firozabad after former minister SP Baghel became MP from Agra Tundla, Kuldeep Sengar being convicted, Bangarmau in Unnao district, Deoria with Janmejaya Singh’s death and SP’s Parasnath Yadav’s death in Malhani seat in Jaunpur district. Of these, Tundla and Ghatampur seats are reserved for scheduled castes.