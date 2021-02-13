A month after being officially released, the song “Sexual fantasy”, Whose production was in charge of Just beats, Myke Towers, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro and Brytiago, it became a success.

It turns out that the catchy theme became a global trend thanks to the more than 9,000,000 views on the platform Youtube.

In a statement, it was announced that it is among the most popular in Peru on YouTube Music, on the Viva Latino playlist with more than 10,000,000 followers on Spotify, on Apple Music’s New Fat and on the Reggaeton Hotlist. from YouTube Music.

In this way, “Sexual fantasy”Wants to impose a reggaeton with a melodic style to conquer this public that loves urban music.

Just Beats, interpreter of the song whose real name is Ricardo Josué Colon Colon, said that years ago he had planned to make the song and that he is more than satisfied with the final result. In addition, the young singer signed with Update Music, a record label led by Revol.

“I feel like it’s one of the best songs of mine and we really work on that beat so that it won’t fail. So good you liked it. For me this is real, everyone got into it and I think this song will go viral and the anthem 2021. What do you think? ”, The artist wrote on YouTube for the launch.

The also producer is already listing new hits after the boom that means the song “Sexual fantasy” on digital platforms.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.