Gautam Budhnagar police commissioner Alok Singh said that more than 100 people will not be allowed to gather in the events organized on the occasion of New Year in view of the corona virus. For conducting such programs on the new year, permission will also have to be taken first. Alok Singh has appealed to the common people to welcome the New Year by staying in their homes due to the transition of Kovid-19.

He has also issued guidelines for the programs to be held on New Year. The commissioner said that the threat of corona virus has not been postponed in the district yet, so all New Year should be welcomed in their own homes. He said that the government of Uttar Pradesh is very serious to prevent corona infection. The government has issued guidelines regarding the new year’s events.



Do this job before giving new year party

Giving information about the guidelines, the Commissioner of Police said that permission will have to be taken from the DCP for organizing programs on the occasion of New Year. The organizers will also have to provide their name, address and mobile number. He told that more than 100 people will not be able to participate in any program at one time. The organizers have to be informed in advance about the estimated number of people participating in the event. In the events to be held, the organizers will have to follow the Kovid-19 guidelines.



Kovid protocol will have to be taken care of, it is necessary to follow the rules of DJ playing

He said that social distance, use of masks, arrangement of thermal scanning and adequate sanitization will have to be made in all programs. All the organizers in the New Year’s events have to follow the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the use of DJs and sound systems.



Drone will be monitored, strict action will be taken against violators

The official said that drone cameras will also be monitored at the sensitive sites for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Kovid-19 rules. He said that the violators will take action with immediate effect. According to official figures, 89 people have died in Kovid-19 so far in Gautam Buddha Nagar. On Sunday, 477 patients were being treated.