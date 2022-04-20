1,500 My Documents specialists will become administrators in Moscow polyclinics

It will become easier for Muscovites to visit polyclinics and navigate them thanks to the work of 1.5 thousand employees of the My Documents centers, who will become administrators at the entrance and floors of medical institutions. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

“Last year, as an experiment, we started a collaboration between the MFC and polyclinics. The functions of administrators of polyclinics began to be performed by employees of public service centers. Administrators meet people at the entrance, help them navigate. Both Muscovites and doctors of polyclinics liked this project. Therefore, from this year, the functions of administrators in polyclinics will be performed by full-time employees of the MFC. Moreover, for the first time we are introducing such a function as floor administrators. More than 1.5 thousand employees of the MFC will go to work as administrators. Together, this will increase the comfort of our clinics.” Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

The administrators of the My Documents centers will help visitors to clinics to make an appointment with a doctor, print out a coupon for visiting him, and find out how to find the right office. You can also ask them what schedule the polyclinic specialists work on.

Thus, employees of the public service centers will help free up the time of medical workers to perform their direct work – the provision of medical care.

Before becoming administrators of polyclinics, employees work in the center of public services – this allows them to learn how to communicate confidently and kindly with citizens and master the standards of work of My Documents centers. Then they will receive special training, during which they learn customer focus, behavior in non-standard situations and study the specifics of working in a polyclinic.

Rakova noted that My Documents has long become more than just centers for the provision of public services: over 11,000 employees work in the offices and regularly participate in various city projects.