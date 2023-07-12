Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

After sharp criticism, Tommy Tuberville, Senator from Alabama, rowed back. The background to the debate is his blocking attitude in the Senate, which threatens the military.

WASHINGTON – Racism is rampant in the southern states right now USA deeply rooted. This is currently being made clear by Senator Tommy Tuberville from Alabama, who is causing outrage with statements about white nationalism. During an interview with the TV station CNN On Monday (July 10), Tuberville repeatedly defended earlier statements he made defending white nationalists and downplaying their racist ideology.

US Senator Tuberville plays down racist ideology of white nationalism

As the CNNExplaining that white nationalists are racists who believe in the supremacy of white people over all other people, presenter Kaitlan Collins said Tuberville said, “Well, that’s some people’s opinion.” When asked what his opinion was, the senator replied : “To me, a white nationalist, if you want to call them that, is an American.” On a personal note, he added, “If people think a white nationalist is a racist, I agree.”

Had to backtrack after sharp criticism: US Senator Tommy Tuberville did not want to dismiss the ideology of white nationalism as racist. © Alex Brandon/dpa

The CNN-Interview referenced statements Tuberville had previously made on a local radio station in his native Alabama. There he was asked if he thought white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the US military. He answered this question in the affirmative with a terse answer: “I call them Americans.”

Politics in Washington reacted with outrage

Tuberville’s comments on white nationalism on Monday drew fierce bipartisan criticism in Washington’s political scene on Tuesday (July 11). Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader of the democrats, had previously urged Tuberville to condemn white nationalism as “un-American.” In a speech, he sharply criticized the Republican: “The senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong. The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion.”

To the question of CNNwhether he was concerned about Tuberville’s refusal to denounce the racist ideology of white nationalism, the responded republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: “White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and across the country.” Republican Senator John Thune also said there was no place for white nationalists in the Republican party or in the military, dismissing Tuberville’s comments: “I’m not sure what exactly he meant by that.”

US bestselling author Stephen King summed up his criticism of the senator from Alabama in a nutshell. “Tommy Tuberville gives new meaning to the word idiot,” he wrote on Twitter. That same day, Tuberville publicly backtracked, telling the press on Capitol Hill that “white nationalists are racists.”

US Senator has long been criticized for blocking the Senate

The background to Tuberville’s statements is the debate about his blocking attitude in the senate. In protest at the Pentagon’s policy of sponsoring US military personnel to travel to abortion clinics, he has blocked the confirmation of key personnel within the military. Again default reported, 265 official appointments have already been delayed. A number that could rise to 650 if Tuberville goes through with the blockade by the end of the year.

Tuberville’s blockade course is also viewed critically within his own party. John Thune, Senate Republican faction leader, indicated Tuesday that he has serious concerns about the long-term effects of these delaying tactics in military promotion votes. “I think the longer this drags on, the more problematic it becomes for the military to function and operate in the way I think the American people want it to function,” Thune said.

In May, seven former defense secretaries wrote a letter warning that Tuberville’s blockade stance “damages military preparedness and endangers US national security.” When asked if he knew any better, the senator replied in a CNN interview: “You were nominated but not elected. I was elected to represent the people of Alabama in this country.”