From: Andrew Schmid

After a long back and forth, the 49-euro ticket should come. But trouble is already looming. The opposition criticized IPPEN.MEDIA’s pricing policy and distribution.

Berlin – The 49-euro ticket is coming. The Bundestag dealt with a corresponding change in the law on Thursday. The differences about the financing seem to be over and done with and the start date is now fixed. It’s supposed to start on May 1st, originally January was planned. In the future, you will be able to travel around the country on public transport for 49 euros, but the price is by no means set in stone. And there are also discrepancies in sales.

49-euro ticket soon more expensive? Union sees “cheating ticket”, Linke says: “The price of the ticket should increase”

The Federal Ministry of Transport said on Twitter on Thursday: “The Deutschlandticket is digital, valid throughout Germany, at one time Introductory price of 49 euros in a subscription that can be canceled monthly.” The wording “introductory price” is irritating. Are price adjustments conceivable in the future?

At least that’s what Bundestag member Victor Perli (left) thinks. “Minister Wissing has christened the 49-euro ticket ‘Deutschlandticket’ so that the citizens don’t get used to the price,” says the member of the Bundestag to IPPEN.MEDIA According to him, 49 euros are already too much. Perli is a member of the budget committee and co-rapporteur for the transport budget.

The Union is also critical. The deputy Union parliamentary group leader Ulrich Lange (CSU) spoke in the Bundestag of a “cheating ticket”. The introductory price of 49 euros will soon have to be increased. His parliamentary colleague Michael Donth (CDU) made a similar statement: “It is already being said very clearly from national circles that a price increase is expected very quickly. Why don’t we do it honestly right away?” NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) predicted weeks ago: “The price will rise.”

The Federal Ministry of Transport left an inquiry from IPPEN.MEDIA unanswered, the SPD parliamentary group speaks of an “attractive introductory price” when asked, but does not go into possible price adjustments. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) praised the ticket in the Bundestag as “all-rounder”, but also avoided the question of the costs. According to the minister’s plans, however, a “dynamization” of the price in the form of automatic inflation compensation is conceivable from the second year.

The transport policy spokesman for the Greens, Stefan Gelbhaar, does not explicitly rule out a price increase when asked. However, he emphasizes that the price is fixed until 2025. “A change in the price is not formulated in the law and would therefore have to be agreed between the federal and state governments.” The coalition will have to be measured by this.

Department of Transportation failed to secure domain

The 49-euro ticket cannot yet be bought from the municipalities. However, you can already register for the subscription with the train or the “deutschlandticket.de” website. However, the federal government is not behind the website. Transdev Vertrieb GmbH is listed in the imprint of the website. A private railway company that includes the Bayerische Regiobahn. The Ministry of Transport failed to secure the domain deutschlandticket.de. This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Transport to a request from the member of the Bundestag Victor Perli, which IPPEN.MEDIA has exclusively received.

Perli sees losses for the municipalities, many of which are not yet able to offer the ticket. In Munich, for example, you can only buy it from April. “It is ridiculous that the federal government now wants to shift responsibility for the missed website to the federal states, even though it has been working on the ticket for many months and is significantly financing it. Wissing failed in this matter as transport and digital minister.”

The ministry rejects the blame: “The planning, organization and financing of public transport – and thus, among other things, also for the sale of tickets – is the responsibility of the federal states.” (as)